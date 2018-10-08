One Championship lands more investment, tops $250 million

One Championship says it has closed a $166 million financing round led by Sequoia Capital, pushing the Asian mixed martial arts promotion's total capital base past $250 million.

The Singapore-based promotion announced its latest equity investment Monday.

One Championship claims to be the largest sports media property in Asia, staging regular live shows that are viewed on television across the region and worldwide online.

The promotion has added boxing and kickboxing matches to its busy slate of MMA shows in recent months, including a title defense by WBC super flyweight boxing champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai last weekend in Bangkok. The promotion also plans to add competition soon in sanda and wushu, two Chinese martial arts.

One Championship will debut in Japan and Vietnam in 2019.