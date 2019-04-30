Olin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Olin Corp. (OLN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $41.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer' posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

Olin shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.68, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

