Old Point Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Old Point Financial shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.60, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

