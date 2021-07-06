Ocugen, Welbilt rise; Talos Energy, Hess fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Weibo Corp., up $3.43 to $57.74.

The China-based social media company is reportedly in talks to go private, though it has denied the media reports.

Ocugen Inc., up 24 cents to $7.53.

The biotechnology company's partner Bharat Biotech reported encouraging results from a study on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Welbilt Inc., up $1.84. to $25.02.

The food and beverage equipment maker received an increased buyout offer from Ali Group.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $14.15 to $429.35.

The generator maker is buying Chilicon Power, which focuses on products for the solar energy market.

Talos Energy Inc., down $1.27 to $14.82.

The oil and gas company will not operate a field it discovered in Mexico after the government sided with state-owned Pemex in a dispute.

BioNTech SE, down $10.50 to $213.50.

An Israeli study found that the company's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Pfizer, is less effective at halting a new worrisome variant.

Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $85.18

Falling oil prices weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.08 to $40.07.

Bond yields fell, which hurts banks' ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.