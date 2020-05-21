Nvidia: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $917 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

Nvidia shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined almost 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $351.01, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

