Northwest Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Pa. (AP) _ Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million.

The Warren, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116 million.

Northwest Bancshares shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

