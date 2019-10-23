Northfield: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.6 million.

Northfield shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.87, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

