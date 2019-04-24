Northfield: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30.6 million.

Northfield shares have climbed roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.73, a fall of 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFBK