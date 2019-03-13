NorthStar Realty Europe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $170.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

NorthStar Realty Europe shares have increased 27 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 66 percent in the last 12 months.

