NiSource: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ NiSource Inc. (NI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $339.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $895 million in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.32 per share.

NiSource shares have decreased almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NI