Nexstar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $190.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.08 per share.
The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.
Nexstar shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

