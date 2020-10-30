Newell Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $304 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $26 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.47 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion.

Newell Brands shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL