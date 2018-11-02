NewLink: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ NewLink Genetics Corp. (NLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $120,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $9.24.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLNK