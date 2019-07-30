NewLink: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ NewLink Genetics Corp. (NLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $151,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLNK