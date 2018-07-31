NewLink: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ NewLink Genetics Corp. (NLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $7.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLNK