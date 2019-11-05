New York Mortgage Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $41.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32 million.

New York Mortgage Trust shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.16, a fall of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYMT