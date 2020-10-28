New York Community Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $115.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbury, New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $431.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $295.7 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.5 million.

New York Community Bancorp shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB