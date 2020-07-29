New York Community Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $105.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbury, New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $438.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $281.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.2 million.

New York Community Bancorp shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.

