New Gold: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $128.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.58. A year ago, they were trading at $1.41.

