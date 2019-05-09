Nevro: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.45.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nevro said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $89 million.

Nevro shares have increased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.57, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

