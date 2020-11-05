Net 1 UEPS: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) _ Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $29 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.13. A year ago, they were trading at $2.90.

