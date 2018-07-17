Neogen: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) _ Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $17.5 million.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $109.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.1 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $402.3 million.

Neogen shares have risen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG