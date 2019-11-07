Nautilus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $10.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and to account for discontinued operations, came to 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.67. A year ago, they were trading at $12.85.

