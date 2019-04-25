Natus Medical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maker of medical device for newborn care posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Natus Medical expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $121 million to $125 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Natus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $489 million to $505 million.

Natus Medical shares have fallen 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.19, a drop of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

