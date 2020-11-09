https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nature-s-Sunshine-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15714178.php
Nature's Sunshine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LEHI, Utah (AP) _ Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.
The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.
The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $100.3 million in the period.
Nature's Sunshine shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR
