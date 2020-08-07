National Western Life: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $47 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $13.69.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $216 million in the period.

National Western Life shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWLI