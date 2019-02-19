National Health Investors: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $57.4 million, or $1.35 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.40 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $37.1 million, or 87 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $230 million, or $5.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $294.6 million.

The company's shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHI