National Bank of Canada: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $370.6 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.51 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.52 billion, or $4.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.9 billion.

National Bank of Canada shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF