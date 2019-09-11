NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 50,208,349 29.76 —.47
Apple Inc 43,755,700 223.59 +6.89
NYMtgTr 37,312,614 6.08 —.20
MicronT 30,921,299 50.48 +1.09
Zscaler 26,830,708 49.67 —11.93
Inv QQQ 24,780,437 192.43 +1.79
Microsoft 24,661,927 136.12 +.04
SiriusXM 24,431,146 6.49 +.13
Endo Intl 22,738,734 4.05 +.05
Altaba 19,273,042 69.99 —.06
———
Advanced 2,221
Declined 727
Unchanged 140
Total issues 3,088
New highs 76
New lows 11
Total sales 2,245,140,342
—————————