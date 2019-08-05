https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-14282231.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|Inv QQQ
|74,068,299 180.73
|—6.62
|AMD
|73,516,041
|27.99
|—1.45
|Apple Inc
|51,896,306 193.34
|—10.68
|Microsoft
|41,924,395 132.21
|—4.69
|PShtQQQ rs
|39,141,341 38.45
|+3.67
|Intel
|38,614,648
|46.97
|—1.71
|PrUltPQ s
|37,120,764 55.24
|—6.48
|SiriusXM
|36,525,162
|6.05
|—.29
|MicronT
|34,909,428
|41.94
|—2.14
|Cisco
|29,851,079
|51.37
|—1.88
|———
|Advanced
|376
|Declined
|2,606
|Unchanged
|124
|Total issues
|3,106
|New highs
|44
|New lows
|271
|Total sales
|2,507,612,125
|—————————
