Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|118,810,138
|30.45
|—3.42
|AppleInc
|69,065,758
|213.04
|+4.26
|2U
|54,390,830
|12.80
|—23.70
|InvQQQ
|41,426,146
|191.10
|—2.68
|Microsoft
|38,384,631
|136.27
|—4.08
|MicronT
|34,370,097
|44.89
|—2.57
|Zynga
|31,944,385
|6.38
|—.06
|SiriusXM
|28,420,106
|6.26
|+.08
|PrUltPQs
|24,399,766
|65.60
|—2.89
|Intel
|24,036,331
|50.55
|—1.15
|———
|Advanced 928
|Declined 2,044
|Unchanged 137
|Totalissues 3,109
|Newhighs 139
|Newlows 76
|Totalsales 2,584,291,031
|—————————
