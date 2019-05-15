https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13848598.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|55,613,180
|27.58
|+.26
|PShtQQQ rs
|47,916,960 9.57
|—.41
|Inv QQQ
|40,615,848 183.09
|+2.55
|Comcast s
|37,263,183 42.49
|—.42
|Cisco
|30,236,659
|52.44
|+.42
|Apple Inc
|26,386,521 190.92
|+2.26
|Microsoft
|24,712,227 126.02
|+1.75
|SiriusXM
|23,620,837
|5.61
|—.02
|Intel
|23,251,539
|45.62
|+.45
|PrUltPQ s
|21,982,760 58.89
|+2.35
|———
|Advanced
|1,728
|Declined
|1,187
|Unchanged
|172
|Total issues
|3,087
|New highs
|78
|New lows
|60
|Total sales
|1,940,875,799
|—————————
View Comments