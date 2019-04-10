https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13757509.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|64,153,757
|27.83
|+.59
|Inpixon rs
|53,184,127
|1.18
|+.38
|ATA Inc
|52,963,358
|3.85
|+1.73
|Lyft Inc n
|26,282,888 60.12
|—7.32
|SiriusXM
|25,846,620
|5.99
|+.02
|Inv QQQ
|24,474,955 185.47
|+.99
|MarvellTch
|23,481,162 22.34
|+.63
|MicronT
|22,558,061
|42.17
|+.45
|BedBath
|22,231,506
|19.41
|+.94
|Apple Inc
|21,652,861 200.62
|+1.12
|———
|Advanced
|2,038
|Declined
|877
|Unchanged
|136
|Total issues
|3,051
|New highs
|78
|New lows
|36
|Total sales
|1,944,443,031
|—————————
