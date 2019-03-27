https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13721550.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|88,467,679
|24.89
|—.80
|VEON
|52,816,137
|2.15
|—.20
|PShtQQQ rs
|52,441,635 10.47
|+.20
|Inv QQQ
|36,976,510 177.90
|—1.15
|SiriusXM
|29,827,850
|5.66
|—.04
|Apple Inc
|29,768,895 188.47
|+1.68
|MicronT
|26,823,556
|39.23
|—1.09
|IQIYI n
|25,484,520
|22.71
|—.16
|Microsoft
|22,668,848 116.77
|—1.14
|PrUltPQ s
|22,062,766 55.06
|—1.10
|———
|Advanced
|1,208
|Declined
|1,693
|Unchanged
|147
|Total issues
|3,048
|New highs
|65
|New lows
|68
|Total sales
|2,141,387,158
|—————————
