Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|78,286,027
|25.97
|—.40
|PShtQQQ rs
|64,481,321 10.41
|+.05
|Inv QQQ
|46,257,102 178.22
|—.34
|Apple Inc
|43,730,547 188.74
|—2.31
|SiriusXM
|36,737,241
|5.75
|—.01
|MicronT
|34,410,456
|40.55
|—1.07
|Proteos n
|28,213,617
|1.31
|—2.76
|Microsoft
|26,640,992 117.66
|+.61
|PrUltPQ s
|26,245,234 55.40
|—.35
|Roku n
|20,720,930
|66.90
|+2.99
|———
|Advanced
|1,532
|Declined
|1,372
|Unchanged
|171
|Total issues
|3,075
|New highs
|52
|New lows
|95
|Total sales
|2,057,996,708
|—————————
