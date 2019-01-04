NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 111,489,988 19.00 +1.95
Inv QQQ 74,662,373 156.23 +6.41
PShtQQQ rs 62,201,771 15.75 —2.38
Apple Inc 57,415,139 148.26 +6.07
Microsoft 43,982,203 101.93 +4.53
Celgene 37,766,952 84.90 +4.47
Intel 35,314,756 47.22 +2.73
PrUltPQ s 34,042,650 38.27 +4.34
MicronT 28,276,268 32.70 +1.70
Facebook 27,972,136 137.95 +6.21
Advanced 2,571
Declined 378
Unchanged 100
Total issues 3,049
New highs 8
New lows 28
Total sales 2,522,413,768
