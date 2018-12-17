NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 115,034,788 18.83 —1.07
Inv QQQ 74,496,904 157.43 —3.65
Microsoft 56,809,498 102.89 —3.14
PShtQQQ rs 51,351,195 16.53 +1.08
Apple Inc 43,229,108 163.94 —1.54
Cisco 35,650,042 44.20 —1.62
MicronT 30,729,625 33.88 —.32
NewAgeB n 26,503,589 6.65 +.71
Intel 26,365,440 47.08 —.78
PrUltPQ s 24,921,065 40.13 —2.77
———
Advanced 548
Declined 2,415
Unchanged 103
Total issues 3,066
New highs 12
New lows 699
Total sales 2,597,410,467
—————————