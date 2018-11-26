https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13423631.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|82,887,932
|20.08
|+.70
|AppleInc
|44,611,163
|174.62
|+2.33
|InvQQQ
|41,665,552
|162.89
|+3.68
|Microsoft
|32,256,728
|106.47
|+3.40
|SiriusXM
|26,520,989
|6.14
|+.08
|MicronT
|26,493,802
|36.57
|+.17
|ReShapers
|25,772,219
|1.01
|—.24
|PShtQQQrs
|25,565,043
|15.31
|—1.14
|23,459,049
|136.38
|+4.65
|JD.com
|22,361,783
|20.46
|+1.19
|———
|Advanced 1,771
|Declined 1,155
|Unchanged 150
|Totalissues 3,076
|Newhighs 18
|Newlows 119
|Totalsales 1,965,200,343
|—————————
View Comments