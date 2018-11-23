https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13417175.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|54,611,295
|19.38
|+.65
|AppleInc
|23,623,972
|172.29
|—4.49
|InvQQQ
|23,503,729
|159.21
|—1.16
|JD.com
|18,858,158
|19.27
|—1.07
|PShtQQQrs
|14,432,484
|16.45
|+.37
|Microsoft
|13,823,099
|103.07
|—.04
|11,886,128
|131.73
|—3.09
|MicronT
|11,257,770
|36.40
|+.02
|SiriusXM
|10,598,421
|6.06
|+.02
|Nvidia
|10,299,211
|145.00
|+.29
|Advanced 1,528
|Declined 1,285
|Unchanged 205
|Totalissues 3,018
|Newhighs 20
|Newlows 80
|Totalsales 934,448,550
