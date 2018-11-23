NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 54,611,295 19.38 +.65
AppleInc 23,623,972 172.29 —4.49
InvQQQ 23,503,729 159.21 —1.16
JD.com 18,858,158 19.27 —1.07
PShtQQQrs 14,432,484 16.45 +.37
Microsoft 13,823,099 103.07 —.04
Facebook 11,886,128 131.73 —3.09
MicronT 11,257,770 36.40 +.02
SiriusXM 10,598,421 6.06 +.02
Nvidia 10,299,211 145.00 +.29
———
Advanced 1,528
Declined 1,285
Unchanged 205
Totalissues 3,018
Newhighs 20
Newlows 80
Totalsales 934,448,550
—————————