NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 92,241,030 21.20 —.64
ArrisIntl 74,848,471 30.68 +2.89
Novelionrs 39,975,681 1.25 +.55
Rokun 34,262,953 45.74 —13.12
Qualcom 32,152,597 58.05 —5.16
Ctrip.coms 30,211,042 27.89 —6.55
PShtQQQrs 29,346,294 12.67 +.23
Intel 26,579,685 48.99 +.27
Microsoft 25,478,543 111.75 —.21
AppleInc 25,286,480 208.49 —.73
———
Advanced 1,360
Declined 1,544
Unchanged 151
Totalissues 3,055
Newhighs 74
Newlows 84
Totalsales 2,376,674,574
—————————