https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13346408.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|98,665,026
|17.20
|+.35
|PShtQQQrs
|76,725,542
|14.88
|—.67
|Microsoft
|65,263,847
|103.73
|—.12
|SiriusXM
|47,483,172
|5.86
|+.24
|44,589,431
|146.22
|+4.13
|Intel
|43,938,613
|47.76
|+2.36
|CaesarsEnt
|37,590,029
|8.13
|—.08
|Comcasts
|36,608,548
|37.71
|+1.72
|AppleInc
|36,465,358
|213.30
|+1.06
|MicronT
|35,130,268
|36.01
|+1.35
|———
|Advanced 1,998
|Declined 925
|Unchanged 141
|Totalissues 3,064
|Newhighs 19
|Newlows 215
|Totalsales 2,532,632,875
|—————————
View Comments