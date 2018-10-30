NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 98,665,026 17.20 +.35
PShtQQQrs 76,725,542 14.88 —.67
Microsoft 65,263,847 103.73 —.12
SiriusXM 47,483,172 5.86 +.24
Facebook 44,589,431 146.22 +4.13
Intel 43,938,613 47.76 +2.36
CaesarsEnt 37,590,029 8.13 —.08
Comcasts 36,608,548 37.71 +1.72
AppleInc 36,465,358 213.30 +1.06
MicronT 35,130,268 36.01 +1.35
———
Advanced 1,998
Declined 925
Unchanged 141
Totalissues 3,064
Newhighs 19
Newlows 215
Totalsales 2,532,632,875
—————————