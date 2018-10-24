NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 124,999,775 22.79 —2.30
Microsoft 63,224,380 102.32 —5.78
PShtQQQrs 52,622,253 15.23 +1.85
MicronT 52,448,505 35.43 —3.25
SiriusXM 43,813,667 5.65 —.30
AppleInc 39,982,893 215.09 —7.64
Intel 33,182,358 42.42 —2.08
Comcasts 29,256,262 34.12 —1.53
Cisco 28,839,578 44.07 —1.35
Facebook 27,565,505 146.04 —8.35
———
Advanced 438
Declined 2,521
Unchanged 93
Totalissues 3,052
Newhighs 20
Newlows 534
Totalsales 2,758,531,361
—————————