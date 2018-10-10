https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13297270.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|146,176,531
|25.00
|—2.24
|Microsoft
|60,547,990
|106.16
|—6.10
|PShtQQQrs
|57,758,917
|13.93
|+1.61
|MicronT
|48,298,416
|41.61
|—.66
|Intel
|41,639,556
|44.80
|—1.75
|AppleInc
|40,962,081
|216.36
|—10.51
|Fortinet
|33,211,575
|79.57
|—2.99
|Cisco
|32,455,010
|45.63
|—1.86
|Neovasgrs
|32,028,703
|2.80
|+.36
|AcelRx
|30,314,873
|3.60
|+.95
|———
|Advanced 352
|Declined 2,599
|Unchanged 117
|Totalissues 3,068
|Newhighs 16
|Newlows 308
|Totalsales 2,881,648,300
|—————————
