Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|189,865,855
|28.43
|—.59
|vTvTheran
|63,145,198
|3.40
|+1.40
|PainThrrs
|58,598,427
|2.90
|+1.94
|NewAgeBn
|47,895,034
|8.11
|+.81
|Amarin
|38,860,117
|18.20
|+2.24
|Intel
|38,804,772
|48.76
|+.66
|SiriusXM
|32,043,043
|6.26
|+.03
|MicronT
|29,323,382
|45.15
|—.61
|Comcasts
|28,965,851
|35.19
|—.51
|AppleInc
|28,539,532
|232.07
|+2.79
|———
|Advanced 1,823
|Declined 1,088
|Unchanged 142
|Totalissues 3,053
|Newhighs 44
|Newlows 104
|Totalsales 2,962,774,554
|—————————
