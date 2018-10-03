NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 189,865,855 28.43 —.59
vTvTheran 63,145,198 3.40 +1.40
PainThrrs 58,598,427 2.90 +1.94
NewAgeBn 47,895,034 8.11 +.81
Amarin 38,860,117 18.20 +2.24
Intel 38,804,772 48.76 +.66
SiriusXM 32,043,043 6.26 +.03
MicronT 29,323,382 45.15 —.61
Comcasts 28,965,851 35.19 —.51
AppleInc 28,539,532 232.07 +2.79
———
Advanced 1,823
Declined 1,088
Unchanged 142
Totalissues 3,053
Newhighs 44
Newlows 104
Totalsales 2,962,774,554
—————————