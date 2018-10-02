NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 144,607,318 29.02 —2.40
NewAgeBn 73,978,210 7.30 —1.65
Intel 40,746,007 48.10 +1.65
StitchFixn 39,799,268 28.94 —15.69
Facebook 35,299,983 159.33 —3.11
MicronT 32,240,872 45.76 +.61
DavidsTgn 30,915,216 4.16 +1.61
SiriusXM 26,563,168 6.23 —.07
Comcasts 24,876,865 35.70 +.37
Amarin 24,557,370 15.96 —.07
———
Advanced 897
Declined 1,984
Unchanged 163
Totalissues 3,044
Newhighs 37
Newlows 126
Totalsales 2,311,859,331
—————————