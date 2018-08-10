NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 65,606,247 19.06 —.04
MicronT 31,261,096 51.37 —.89
Intel 28,590,796 48.85 —1.29
Altaba 25,773,065 70.97 +.48
Apple Inc 24,558,019 207.53 —.62
Roku n 22,371,330 58.05 +.73
Dropbox n 22,063,341 31.05 —3.38
Facebook 21,443,792 180.26 —2.83
Microchp 19,237,055 87.41 —10.67
Microsoft 18,119,408 109.00 —.67
———
Advanced 1,110
Declined 1,692
Unchanged 221
Total issues 3,023
New highs 88
New lows 103
Total sales 2,021,717,835
—————————