Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|58,068,606
|16.19
|—.47
|MicronT
|38,938,520
|53.17
|—1.12
|28,315,258
|214.67
|+3.76
|IQIYIn
|26,731,978
|31.60
|—.84
|Microsoft
|26,307,774
|107.66
|—.31
|Comcasts
|21,779,109
|33.39
|—.78
|JetBlue
|21,076,552
|17.79
|—2.02
|PShtQQQrs
|19,530,490
|12.36
|—.16
|AppleInc
|18,680,878
|193.00
|+1.39
|Intel
|17,785,944
|52.18
|—.13
|———
|Advanced 921
|Declined 1,933
|Unchanged 180
|Totalissues 3,034
|Newhighs 135
|Newlows 54
|Totalsales 1,948,896,374
|—————————
