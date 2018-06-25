https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13024871.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
Published 5:30 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|94,278,059
|15.11
|—.69
|MicronT
|72,002,346
|53.16
|—3.94
|Intel
|45,316,665
|50.71
|—1.79
|IQIYIn
|42,301,636
|32.88
|—3.41
|Microsoft
|35,421,545
|98.39
|—2.02
|Comcasts
|33,052,843
|33.12
|—.69
|PShtQQQrs
|32,788,946
|14.42
|+.87
|AppleInc
|31,631,844
|182.17
|—2.75
|Cisco
|28,589,455
|42.29
|—.91
|Valeritshn
|28,445,364
|1.61
|+.19
|———
|Advanced 663
|Declined 2,211
|Unchanged 144
|Totalissues 3,018
|Newhighs 67
|Newlows 78
|Totalsales 2,294,569,928
|—————————
