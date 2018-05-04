https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-12888981.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
Published 5:34 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AppleInc
|56,123,520
|183.83
|+6.94
|AMD
|47,787,028
|11.28
|+.35
|CSVixShrs
|45,903,342
|6.76
|—.34
|PwShsQQQ
|41,497,922
|164.87
|+3.07
|SiriusXM
|30,705,325
|6.67
|+.17
|MicronT
|28,562,222
|47.58
|+.96
|Intel
|25,634,704
|52.78
|+.80
|Zynga
|24,088,444
|3.76
|+.12
|Microsoft
|22,243,522
|95.16
|+1.09
|PShtQQQrs
|21,179,313
|16.41
|—.98
|———
|Advanced 2,088
|Declined 738
|Unchanged 202
|Totalissues 3,028
|Newhighs 94
|Newlows 46
|Totalsales 2,010,580,486
|—————————
