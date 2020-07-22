NVR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $164.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $42.50.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

NVR shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

